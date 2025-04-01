Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 4,194 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $67,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 193.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 215.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

