Groupama Asset Managment Has $20.01 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,743 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,563,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,142 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,156,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 674,832 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

