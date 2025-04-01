Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $42,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $91,639,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $86,824,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

