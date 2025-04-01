Groupama Asset Managment Sells 240,854 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,854 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $160,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.61.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

