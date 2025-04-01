Growth Stocks To Research – March 29th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These companies typically reinvest their earnings into expansion and innovation rather than paying dividends, capitalizing on future potential to boost stock value over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV traded up $40.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. 40,982,922 shares of the company traded hands. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded down $20.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $947.48. 568,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,411. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.69.

