Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

GRYP opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gryphon Digital Mining

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

In related news, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,603.35. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie acquired 145,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $56,642.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,236 shares in the company, valued at $56,642.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.