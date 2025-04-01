Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ GRYP opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Insider Transactions at Gryphon Digital Mining
In related news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst acquired 96,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. This trade represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on GRYP
Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.