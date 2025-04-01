GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Update

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:GUROF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.84.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

