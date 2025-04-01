Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 64,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

