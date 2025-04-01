Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

