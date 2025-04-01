Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.