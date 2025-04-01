Head to Head Comparison: Cadeler A/S (CDLR) & Its Rivals

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cadeler A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cadeler A/S
|$248.74 million
|$12.44 million
|24.41
|Cadeler A/S Competitors
|$848.77 million
|$123.28 million
|2.25
Cadeler A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cadeler A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cadeler A/S Competitors
|31.45%
|15.50%
|7.87%
Volatility & Risk
Cadeler A/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cadeler A/S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Cadeler A/S Competitors
|297
|1772
|1904
|108
|2.45
Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 122.81%. Given Cadeler A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Cadeler A/S competitors beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
