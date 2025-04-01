Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1,816.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,045 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

