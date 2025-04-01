Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 161,529.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $5,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

