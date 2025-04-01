Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

