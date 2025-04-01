Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $11.03 Million in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Archer Aviation makes up 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 312,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $6,039,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. The trade was a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,985 shares of company stock worth $2,555,685. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

