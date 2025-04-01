Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,063 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.