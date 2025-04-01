Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 390.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,574 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

