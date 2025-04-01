Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.