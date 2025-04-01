HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,524,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

CBOE opened at $226.06 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.42. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

