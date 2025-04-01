HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $15,364,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.