HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after buying an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after buying an additional 399,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

