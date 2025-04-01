HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,829 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

