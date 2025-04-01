Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,728 ($22.33) and last traded at GBX 1,732 ($22.38), with a volume of 24977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,746 ($22.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HILS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.30) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Hill & Smith Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,913.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,968.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,218.75 ($102,349.81). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,842 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £19,414.68 ($25,083.57). 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill & Smith

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

