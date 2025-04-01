Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $40,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.