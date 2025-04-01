Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

