Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
HUNGF stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
