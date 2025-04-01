Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

HUNGF stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

