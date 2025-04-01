HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.31). Approximately 155,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 47,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.00).

HUTCHMED Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

About HUTCHMED

We are among the first global-focused novel drug discovery companies in China. Over the past two decades, we have established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities. Since inception, we have focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with our first three oncology medicines now approved marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S.

We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).

