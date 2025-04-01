IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 16.7% increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDOX Trading Down 0.9 %

LON IDOX opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 53.31 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company has a market cap of £262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDOX will post 2.7173913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDOX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.16) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

