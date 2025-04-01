Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.0 %

IMKTA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.71. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

