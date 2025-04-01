Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 783,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

