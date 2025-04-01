Insider Buying: Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) CEO Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Gaur bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allurion Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALUR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 130,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,923. Allurion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Allurion Technologies Inc. will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:ALUR Free Report ) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALUR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

