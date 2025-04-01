Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 9,170 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,170 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $83,080.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,597.90. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

