InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Announces Dividend of $1.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.6 %
IHG stock opened at GBX 8,304 ($107.29) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,032 ($90.85) and a 1-year high of £109.75 ($141.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,732.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,280.50. The firm has a market cap of £16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group
In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £127.25 ($164.41) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($65,762.27). 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
