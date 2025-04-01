Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in March

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,812. Interfor has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

