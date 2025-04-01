International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,944 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $349,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 231,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

