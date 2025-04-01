Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFC Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 859.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 242,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 217,018 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.