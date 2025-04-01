Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Inventronics Trading Down 19.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 million, a PE ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Inventronics
Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.
