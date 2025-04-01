Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 19,004 shares.The stock last traded at $113.33 and had previously closed at $112.67.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
