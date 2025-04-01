Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 19,004 shares.The stock last traded at $113.33 and had previously closed at $112.67.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.