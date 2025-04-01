Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.32. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

