Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of ICMB stock remained flat at $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

