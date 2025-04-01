IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 3,653.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

