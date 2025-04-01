iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 6.9% increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 176,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

