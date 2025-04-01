iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

