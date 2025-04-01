iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 17,938,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,407. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

