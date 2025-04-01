iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 17,938,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,407. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
