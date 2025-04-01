iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3085 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCLO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024. iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09.

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (BCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a portfolio of collateralized loan obligations rated from BBB+ to B-, and of any maturity. These securities are primarily denominated in USD, but may also be denominated in foreign currencies.

