iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.78. 8,720,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,250,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.