iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.3% increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

