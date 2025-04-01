iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.18. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 730,715 shares.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
