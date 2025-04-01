iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF remained flat at $54.67 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 531,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,824. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,573 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

